Several hospital team members statewide, including an Owasso employee, received an Oklahoma Hospital Association Spirit of Legacy Award.
Julia Johnson, RN, BSN, OB manager and childbirth educator at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso, was among 46 medical professionals who were honored for their outstanding service to the community during the 2019 OHA Annual Convention on Thursday, Nov. 14.
Award recipients were chosen for: making a lasting impact on the positive story of their hospital; living their hospital’s values and mission; exemplifying the values of caring and healing in the community outside hospital walls; inspiring and encouraging new team members to live the mission; or helping to build a lasting sense of culture and pride in the organization.
“We are pleased to honor these special hospital employees who are the heart and soul of their organizations and their communities,” said Patti Davis, OHA president. “These are the type of team members who exemplify the organization’s story and history, inspiring their colleagues and encouraging newer employees to do the same.”
Johnson joined Tulsa-area recipients Stephanie Fiori, BSN, RN, RNC-NIC, nurse manager at Hillcrest Medical Center, and Teresa Jones, executive assistant at Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital, in this year’s accolades.