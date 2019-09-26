Esteban Flores-lyon, of Owasso, enrolled at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, this semester as part of the school’s largest class yet.
The school kicked off its fall 2019 semester with a record-breaking enrollment number as the University welcomed 8,481 students to campus, tripling the 2,796 students enrolled in 2000 and marking a 57 percent increase in the last decade alone.
Nearly 8,000 applications for freshman admissions resulted in an incoming class of 1,724 freshmen, the largest freshman class in University history. This is also anticipated to be the largest freshman class at a private college/university in Tennessee for this fall.
This year's incoming freshman class hails from 45 states and represents nine foreign countries, with 77 percent of the class originating from outside of Tennessee.
“…This campus is keeping students at the center of all we do,” Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher said. “I'm proud to serve here, and I’m grateful that so many students continue to want to be a part of this community and our mission to ‘engage and transform the world.’”