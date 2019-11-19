An Owasso real estate agent was named to the Oklahoma Association of REALTORS 2019 Class of LeadershipOAR.
Chaera Bartel was among 11 area Realtors who enrolled in the class, which identifies emerging leaders to help maximize their skills to lead state associations and local boards.
Bartel is from Owasso and serves at Keller Williams under the Greater Tulsa Association of REALTORS, along with Kevin Francis and Elizabeth “Shae” Pearson, who are also from the Tulsa area.
The three Tulsa-area Realtors join: Anya Mashaney, Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association; Dana Cramer, Stillwater Board; Donna Reid, North Central Board; Donna White, Northeast Oklahoma Board; Heidi Rose, Edmond Board; Jennifer Smithson and Torrie Vann, Northwest Oklahoma Association; and Susan Watt, Southern Oklahoma Board.
“LeadershipOAR consists of industry experts who have proven their commitment and dedication to real estate,” OAR CEO Jessica Hickok said in a release. “Each year, we strive to pass the torch to the next set of individuals who will serve Oklahomans by giving them access to the network, tools and resources they need to succeed.”
In addition to their personal leadership development, LOAR students also work on a specific project together. The most recent class promoted REALTORS license plates to benefit the Oklahoma Housing Foundation.
Learn more about OAR by visiting okrealtors.com.