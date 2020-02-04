Maxwell VanAtta, a senior at Owasso High School, recently obtained his rank of Eagle Scout.
VanAtta’s Eagle project consisted of constructing a chimney swift tower at Hoover Elementary School in Tulsa.
He began his scouting career in second grade and earned his Arrow of Light from Pack 897 in Owasso. He is currently a member of Troop 18 in Owasso, which is led by Scoutmaster Scott Frazier.
VanAtta has completed Pine Tree leadership training and is a member of Order of the Arrow. He has also attended two high adventure camps, in which he canoed the 50-mile-long Current River and completed a 12-day backpacking trek at Philmont Scout Ranch.
The Eagle Scout is a member of National Honor Society and the Owasso High School lacrosse team, and is also a member of the Cherokee Nation. He also attends the Tulsa Tech STEM program, where he is a member of the National Technical Honor Society.
This summer, VanAtta will participate in the Northern Tier High Adventure trip — 11 days of camping and canoeing in Minnesota and Canada.
VanAtta plans to attend Oklahoma State University in the fall and major in Aerospace Engineering, as well as obtaining his pilot’s license.