Owasson Nathan Kerr completed his New Student Indoctrination into the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The mission of New Student Indoctrination, or NSI, is to provide basic military instruction to midshipmen candidates to prepare them for NROTC and college life.Kerr was part of NSI Cycle 2, a three-week program hosted at RTC, the Navy’s only boot camp in Grand Lakes, Illinois, which provides standardized entry-level militarization and prepares midshipmen with a common training orientation.
NSI provides basic training in five warfighting fundamentals – Fire Fighting, Damage Control, Seamanship, Watchstanding and Small Arms Handling and Marksmanship – to begin creating future Navy and Marine Corps officers.
Students were led by Navy-option 1st class and Marine-option 2nd class midshipmen, instructors and staff from NROTC units across the country. The staff instructed candidates with assistance from the recruit division commanders and instructors assigned to RTC as well as active duty Marine Corps drill instructors.