Owasso native Chloe Thorsen received the Ag Centennial Graduate Scholarship to Oklahoma State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
Thorsen, an animal science major at OSU, was honored during the school’s recent New Student Scholarship Reception.
She was presented the scholarship by Lewis Cunningham, CASNR alumni board president; Tom Coon, vice president for Agricultural Programs; and Cynda Clary, associate dean of Academic Programs.
The scholarship is part of $1.7 million in total scholarships students received for the 2019-20 academic year from the college and its academic departments.