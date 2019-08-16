David Merrick’s eye for detail has led him to worldwide acclaim.
The former U.S. Air Force Honor Guard member and current Owasso resident spends his days designing challenge coins for the military and other organizations.
Through his brand, Merrick Design, he has created over 2,500 collectible medallions for the Department of Defense, various law enforcement agencies and corporations such as Nike, Converse, Walmart, NBA and NHL.
Merrick’s coins are showcased in nearly every U.S. Embassy across the globe and have graced the hands of several prominent figureheads, including Pope Francis, Queen Elizabeth and Secretary of State Pompeo.
More recently, Merrick designed a coin for President Trump that caught the attention of the active commander-in-chief, who sent the Owasson a signed letter of gratitude thanking him for his service.
“It’s surreal,” Merrick said humbly, despite his many accolades. “When I look at it in my office, it’s like, ‘Man, it’s pretty crazy that a hometown guy in Owasso, Oklahoma, gets a personal letter from the President of the United States.’”
It all started after Trump was sworn into office in Jan. 2017, when Merrick decided it was time to create his first presidential coin.
“When he won the election, I was like, ‘I want to design the president’s coin,’ that’s always been the pinnacle,” Merrick said. “So I was like, ‘I just want to go for it.’”
Over the last 2 ½ years, the Owasson sent numerous letters and emails to the White House and Trump Tower in New York City, all of which turned up no response.
He then touched base with a friend of a friend who works at The Pentagon, and then another friend of a friend who has a direct line to Trump’s head of secret service, who eventually got word to the president about his medallion.
It wasn’t until recently that Merrick received a small package at the post office that included Trump’s personal reply.
“I sent a note myself talking about my military background and why I made the coin, and in his letter back to me, (Trump) addressed several things from my letter,” Merrick said. “It was signed in Sharpie and everything.”
The front of the coin features the Seal of the President of the United States above the name “Donald J. Trump.” Etched on the back is Trump’s signature, the word’s “45th President of the United States” and his slogan, “Make America Great Again.”
Trump will now have the opportunity to choose Merrick’s piece as the official President’s Coin. The Owasson is also waiting to hear back about where his coin will be displayed in the White House.
Merrick said he hopes this experience serves to inspire and encourage others, as it has him and his family.
“I grew up in the cornfields of Illinois and I (was) just a farm-town boy with big aspirations,” he said. “Anything is possible. If you have a dream, focus on it, set on it.”
For more information about Merrick Design, call 918-805-7668 or visit merrickdesign.com.