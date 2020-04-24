Owasso’s Krystle Phelps, whose family’s stimulus funds were stolen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was recently featured in The New York Times.
The story — titled “‘Pure Hell for Victims’ as Stimulus Programs Draw a Flood of Scammers,” published on Wednesday, April 22 — highlights the increased threat of criminal acts as recipients await their checks.
Phelps, 33, and her husband Christopher, who provide upkeep and supply vending machines to local bars, lost their incomes after Oklahoma shut down local establishments in light of the coronavirus, the story reads.
It states that Phelps, the parent of two children, learned someone else had apparently used her husband’s identity to obtain their $3,400 check after confirming the status of the payment on the IRS website.
“I cried all day,” Phelps told the New York Times in the article. “It is a little relief, and then you find out it isn’t happening.”
The story indicates that Phelps’ family fell victim to the scam about a month before their mortgage would go unpaid. They cancelled cable and other unnecessary expenses to help save more money during the crisis.
To read the New York Times story, click here.