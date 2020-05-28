The Oklahoma Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students statewide in grades K-12, celebrated its graduating seniors, including two local students, in early May.
Owassons Alexandra Butler and Alex Nassar were among 148 outgoing seniors who were recognized during a virtual ceremony hosted by the Bartlesville-based school on May 17.
While graduates were unable to walk across the stage to receive their diploma, school administrators and teachers honored the graduates with proper pomp and circumstance during the online event.
The class of 2020 spans the state, comprising graduates who plan to attend two- or four-year colleges, including the University of Oklahoma, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, University of California – Los Angeles, University of Central Oklahoma, University of Mississippi and others.
Oklahoma Connections Academy currently serves approximately 1,020 students, providing them opportunities to develop social and emotional skills in addition to critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration abilities.