Twenty students from across Oklahoma, including two from Owasso, have been selected to serve on the 2020-21 Oklahoma Agriculture Youth Council.
Owassons Averee Murray and Jentri Reamy join the Council, created by Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur to develop future agricultural leaders in Oklahoma through professional development, industry exposure and experiential learning.
The organization consists of upcoming high school seniors interested in learning about and representing the agriculture industry from across the state.
“The Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is extremely proud to invest in the future of Oklahoma agriculture through these young leaders,” Arthur said. “I am excited to see the impact the Agriculture Youth Council has on our industry.”
Other members include: Abby Bell, Bristow; Blake Skidgel, Pawnee; Braden Burns, Kingfisher; Emma Victery, Chickasha; Ellie Neidel, Moore; Jace James, Altus; Jared Stone, Chandler; Justin Stark, Kiefer; Lauren Chaney, Grove; Luke McEndoo, Stillwater; Marlie Farris, Granite; Mason Smith, Elk City; McKinzie McAffery, Vinita; Paike McNeil, Bristow; Raven Smith, Calumet; Samatha Stevens, Wright City; Sydney Williams, Durant; and Yareli Martinez, Moore.
Council members will serve a year-long term, with approximately seven sessions and multiple volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Sessions will include visits to Oklahoma agricultural companies and organizations, opportunities to learn about the legislative process and job shadows with industry professionals.
Additionally, students will participate in leadership and professional skill development activities and receive information regarding preparing for college.