Two men were arrested after Owasso officers found heroin inside their vehicle outside a local store on Wednesday.
Around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to Walmart Neighborhood Market for a report of people allegedly using illegal drugs inside a vehicle in the parking lot, the police report shows.
It states that upon arriving on scene, officers located a silver Chevrolet Impala, which matched the description of the suspect vehicle, and made contact with the driver, identified as David Ezekiel Carlile, 27, of Broken Arrow.
The report indicates that officers observed drug paraphernalia and a piece of foil, containing a black substance that later tested positive for heroin, in plain view inside the vehicle.
They also made contact with another man as he exited the store, identified as Elijah Scott Norris, 22, of Collinsville. Inside Norris’ pocket, officers located two small balloons and a plastic baggie, each containing a substance that later tested positive for heroin.
Carlile and Norris were arrested for drug possession and transported to jail.