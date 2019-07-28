While passing through Poland in Oct. 2017, I visited my first and only Nazi concentration camp. Gross-Rosen was a granite quarry where the Germans sent over 120,000 prisoners from 1940-1945. Of those imprisoned, one-third died working – 40,000 were literally worked to death. Over the front gate were the deceptive and ironic words, “Arbeit Macht Frei,” translated, “Work Makes Free.”
My wife and I have read numerous books, watched several documentaries, and visited some museums related to the Holocaust. Never once did a prisoner connect their freedom to work. Those who were literally worked to death perhaps were free from the tyranny of their oppressors, but they weren’t truly free. The living – mere walking skeletons – were coerced to work under the threat of death, but they certainly never experienced genuine freedom. The forced labor robbed the Jews, Roma (gypsies) and political prisoners of their liberties. Work at bayonet point does not lead to freedom. Ever.
After touring Gross-Rosen, I could not look at the granite cobblestone streets of eastern Germany and Poland the same. Were these rocks from Gross-Rosen? Were these stones excavated at the price of human blood? Was I walking on hand-hewn pavers that robbed tens of thousands of their freedom? I walked in freedom; they worked and died in bondage.
The Bible mentions a perpetual human disposition to earn one’s salvation through works. The logic behind this error is that if one serves enough or performs well enough or tries hard enough, surely he or she will receive God’s approval. But salvation isn’t like a Cub Scout earning enough merit badges to deserve the title of Eagle Scout. Salvation isn’t received after following a list of do’s and don’ts. Salvation isn’t at the top rung of the spiritual enlightenment ladder. Salvation is not by works, but by faith in Jesus Christ. Work does not make free, even if the work is for God.
In Ephesians, we are told that: “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast” (Eph. 2:8-9). Works do not save or bring freedom. Spiritual salvation and freedom always come as a grace gift from God.
Are there no good works for the believer? Certainly there are! But they flow out of our grace-given salvation. Works are not to earn salvation, but as a fruit of one who is truly set free through Jesus. The next verse says, “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them” (Eph. 2:10). We’re saved to work, not saved through work.
I’ve often wondered if the devil’s door has those ominous words over it: “Arbeit Macht Frei.” He promises freedom through works, but only steals true freedom and leads to death. Do not get on the hell-bound train; do not enter through that deceptive gate; do not submit to his tyrannous oppression. Arbeit Macht Nicht Frei – work does not make free. Grace through Christ is offered freely and gives true freedom.
“It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery” (Gal. 5:1). Gnade Macht Frei: Grace makes free!