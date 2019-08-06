The mic is off and the battle is on.
Pathways Adult Learning Center announced it will host its 3rd annual Lip Sync Battle on Oct. 8.
Teams of up to six people will compete for a grand prize and the chance to be named Lip Sync Battle champions. Prizes will be awarded to the best performance, best costumes and best dance moves.
At last year’s competition, Owasso natives Jennifer Feary and Willow Holder took home the grand prize with their performance of “Let it go.” Pathways student team Terah and the Samples also won the prize for best costume.
Burnett Windows and Siding is back again as this year’s event sponsor.
All proceeds from the event will go toward benefiting adults with intellectual disabilities in the Tulsa-area community.
To register a Lip Sync Battle team online, buy admission tickets or learn more, visit pathwaysok.org/battle/ or call 918-859-0060.