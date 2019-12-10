Six Tulsa-area family furbabies are living the high life thanks to the efforts of local architectural talent.
The Tulsa SPCA recently held is second-annual PAWsh Palaces fundraising competition, which gives architects, builders and student designers an opportunity to design one-of-a-kind doghouses and cat patios for a good cause.
The event celebrates the art of design, the education of students and the impact of pet adoption through the SPCA.
Four professional entries and two student builds were on display Nov. 2-Dec. 7 at various Southern Agriculture locations in the region, including Owasso as well as Tulsa and Broken Arrow.
Southern Agriculture in Owasso displayed the “Rosewood Retreat” doghouse – a side table made from redwood and other exotic woods, complete with a magazine holder, drawers and a planted area. Davies Architects served as the designer, and Cowen Construction as the builder.
“We wanted it to be a fun little dog house, a functional piece of furniture,” said Anna Davies, vice president at Davies Architects. “We … love to participate in things that help the community … this is a fun thing for us to do.”
Aaron Prince, assistant manager at the Owasso store, said he was excited to host the “Rosewood Retreat,” which garnered much attention and support from passersby.
“It was just nice to be able to help (the SCPA) out,” said Prince. “It’s just really nice to see that people would go through all that effort to go to charity.”
For a $5 donation to the SPCA, spectators were given the chance to vote for their favorite PAWsh Palace and be placed in a raffle to win that design.
Sarah Pruitt won the “Rosewood Retreat” under Best in Show. She joined three individuals from Tulsa and two others from Broken Arrow in the winning pool. For a full list of recipients, visit tulsaspca.org/pawsh-palaces.
Three jurors examined each of the entries to determine the winners, and members of the Tulsa architecture and design community served as judges.