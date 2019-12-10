An Owasso resident was recently recognized for her architectural talents.
Sarah Pruitt was among six individuals who were honored for their creative works during Tulsa SPCA’s second annual PAWsh Palaces architecture competition.
The fundraiser gives local architects, builders and student designers an opportunity to build miniature dog and cat condos. The event celebrates the art of design, the education of students and the impact of pet adoption through the SPCA.
Four professional entries, including Pruitt’s, and two student builds were on display Nov. 2-Dec. 7 at various Southern Agriculture locations in the Tulsa area.
Three jurors examined each of the entries to determine the winners, and members of the Tulsa architecture and design community served as judges.
For a $5 donation to the SPCA, spectators were given the chance to vote for their favorite PAWsh Palace, as well as be placed in a raffle to win that design.
Pruitt won Best in Show for her palace, “Rosewood Retreat.” Her sponsors included Davies Architects and Cowen Construction.
She joined three recipients from Tulsa and two others from Broken Arrow in receiving accolades for their projects in this year’s program.