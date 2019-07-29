Tasty treats made with fresh peaches were in the spotlight Friday during the 53rd Annual Porter Peach Festival.
Mrs. Parnell’s Peachy Things Culinary Contest was held in the Porter Civic Center and featured the best items area cooks had to offer.
“The contest was a huge success,” said Krystal Livesay, who oversaw the competition. “I am grateful to everyone who took the time to make a peachy dish for the contest, and to everyone who bought a tasting kit.”
Reba Moses, an 89-year-old resident of Owasso, took home first place in the “Peach Cobbler and Pies” entry.
“I think my favorite moment of the day was watching how excited Reba Moses was after we announced she had won the Peach Cobbler and Pies Category,” Livesay said. “She ... has always wanted to enter a baking contest. She was my first contestant to mail her entry form in.
“It was so cool that she was also able to win the first baking contest she ever entered.”
Kevin Logue also nabbed the Overall Grand winner title with his jalapeno peach jam, and Jazmin Merritt won the Fan Favorite award in the “Any Peachy Thing” entry.
Jessica Combs and Michelle Brashear served as contest judges, and Livesay applauded the women for taking time out of their very busy days to help. She also offered appreciation to her mother and husband for helping set up, tear down and run the event.
“I am still over the moon that it went so well, and I look forward to next year,” Livesay said.
The tasting kit sales raised more than $200 for the Andrea Parnell Memorial Scholarship Program for Porter students.