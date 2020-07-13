Dr. Kathy Campbell is getting creative to help keep the Owasso community healthy.
Her role as owner and head pharmacist at Medicap Pharmacy has extended beyond the confines of her store counter into other related ventures that are benefiting more than just her regular patients.
“I just want my friends and family to be well,” Campbell said. “… If I have a mission, it’s I want you to have a great life, and health is foundational to that.”
Campbell, who grew up in an obese environment, weighing 275 pounds by high school, decided over a decade ago to take control of her health and lose the weight. With a clear vision, she has kept off the extra pounds and now strives to inspire others to take the same road to success.
That vision has culminated in a range of endeavors — from instructive courses to cooking demonstrations to legislative discussions — that she has pursued as a means to spread the word about health and wellness, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My brain just keeps seeing all the puzzle pieces,” Campbell said. “My health journey, my job as a pharmacist, my studying science … and then my passion for my patients being well, all came together … to help people not be sick.”
Focusing strongly on diet, she has started hosting virtual and in-person cooking shows from inside her pharmacy; bringing lunch-and-learn seminars to various employers; and distributing Farm2Pharm food baskets filled with fresh, locally grown produce.
Campbell said her “Farm-acy: Food as Medicine” offerings give patients an opportunity to learn more about nutrition and how it affects their health — a tool she claims goes beyond just walking them out the door with a prescription.
“The whole bottom line is how can we take this basic information and apply it and have a better outcome?” she said. “So that was really exciting for me, to get clinical outcome from a cooking event, and they’re so much fun.”
Campbell also hosts a “Women’s Health in Hormone” seminar, and a continuing education course, “Creating Health: Pharmacist-Led Lifestyle and Weight Management,” in conjunction with the National Community Pharmacist Association; and coaches over 70 pharmacies nationwide as part of a science advisory team led by Hometown Pharmacies.
In addition to presenting “Obesity: the modern famine” at a TEDx event in Tulsa two years ago, she is also writing a paper on cognitive functioning for the Pharmacist Times, and is in the process of writing her first book related to obesity.
Despite her role as a pharmacist, Campbell said her passion comes in seeing her patients transition from a holistic reliance on medication to a more balanced dependence on natural remedies like organic food.
“In our society, if you take your medicines every day … we have this illusion that we’re healthy,” she said. “I am not anti-medicine, I never have been; I’m the one that knows them better than anybody, but I do not want you to need them, I really don’t.”
Campbell said she hopes her recent efforts that spread beyond the counter will go toward helping the public identify and improve points of health and wellness, especially in light of the coronavirus.
“I’m putting the gas on where I was going slower, which is prevention, which is foundational health,” Campbell said. “I was in the right direction to begin with, but I am turning up the pace and the heat because it’s more important and more desperate for me now to help people.”