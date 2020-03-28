Q-and-A with veterinarian Mark Appelbaum

What advice would you give to pet owners about having a preparedness plan?

“The first thing is make sure they have plenty of food. You don’t need to go out and hoard food, but just make sure you have a pretty decent supply of food as well as a pretty decent supply of treats. Some dogs need to be groomed … make sure they are able to get those services done. Also make sure they are good on their parasite control — heartworm prevention and tea and flea prevention.”

Does the COVID-19 virus affect animals?

“As of now, it doesn’t look like it. So it looks like we’re OK there. It doesn’t look like dogs could spread it back to people, cats too for that matter.”

How therapeutic can it be to have a pet at a time like this?

“There are a lot of people who are staying home more now for unknown lengths of time. There are a lot of rescues out there who need fosters. People can volunteer while they are working from home … if they can foster a dog, it’s something for the person mentally. You can get out of your own head, so to speak. If you have something you can take care of, then you don’t have to worry about yourself.”