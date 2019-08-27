A new organization in Owasso is making sure local families have enough food stocked up in their pantries for their four-legged fur babies.
Pete’s Pals in Need – an affiliate of Neighbors in Need, a faith-based, nonprofit food pantry serving Owasso, Collinsville, Skiatook, Sperry and Oologah – is stepping up to help feed hungry cats and dogs across the community.
Robin Smith, a volunteer at Neighbors in Need, heads up the organization’s new pet program, which she set up in response to the increasing number of requests from families she serves.
“We’ve had people that have asked for help with their pets,” Smith said. “The food that we dish up and everything, the word is getting out … it has taken off so great.”
Started in May, Pete’s Pals has continued to collect various items for cats and dogs over the last couple months, with Smith and her team receiving their largest shipment to date just last week.
On Thursday, Aug. 22, the organization took in three pallets totaling 2,760 pounds of food from Purina, as well as an additional pallet of supplies from GreaterGood.org that includes blankets, toys, leashes and collars, treats and more.
Since kicking off its campaign, Pete’s Pals has fed around 200 animals per month. With its latest delivery, the organization plans to keep up those numbers going into the fall and winter months.
“We give out just about all the food we have … we are very thankful.” Smith said. “We do large kibble for the big dogs and little kibble for the little dogs, and then we have puppy food and then we also have cat food.”
For more information about Pete’s Pals, visit its Facebook page here. Residents can also learn more about Neighbors in Need at neighborsinneed.help.