The City of Owasso is working to increase collaboration with small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With most establishments now reopened and back in full operation, City staff is seeking ways to better connect with local store and restaurant owners and help support their process of recovery.
Officials like Economic Development Director Chelsea Levo Feary have created a network of resources for industry leaders to use as they return to the workforce on the heels of the statewide shutdown.
Feary and her team continue to publish regular newsletters and updates regarding the outbreak, as well as provide access to personal protective equipment, or PPE, and medical supply directories, information about frauds and scams and assistance with unemployment benefits, among others.
“We’ve been able to have conversations with businesses that maybe in the past they didn’t recognize that the City has economic development efforts, and that we have an office like this that will connect businesses to resources to help them, to help them grow,” she said.
One major way Owasso’s Economic Department is assisting company owners is by issuing several surveys to better gauge their needs and how COVID-19 has impacted their operations.
Her division has reached out to roughly 550 businesses — including Owasso’s major industries like American Airlines, Macy’s Distribution Center and Whirlpool Corporation — with about two-thirds of them actively responding and engaging with the City so far.
“I’ve been saying, ‘Pivot in a pandemic,’” Feary said of the growing network of connected employers. “I believe that we have been able to … have more one-on-one communication with more businesses in the last eight to nine weeks than we have had in years, maybe ever.”
In an effort to help re-patronize their workplaces, the City recently kicked off a new campaign, #OwassoFoodFriday, to promote eating locally and advertise Owasso restaurants. It also launched a series of weekly Zoom meetings for industry professionals.
Ray Adcock with Christian Brothers Automotive and Jack Coleman with Baja Jacks are among those employers who have continued to work closely with Feary and her department as part of their reopening process.
“They’ve been supportive,” Adcock said. “I’ve seen a few of the City leaders around town, and they are open and honest and encouraging. They’ve done a great job publicly communicating what’s going on, so I appreciate that.”
Coleman added, “We have had a couple Zoom calls with other businesses that (the City) facilitated. Lots of promotion about choosing local restaurants and ordering to-go. Good communication when something was coming along. Chelsea has taken good care of us.”
