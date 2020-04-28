While students and staff are physically distant, the Counseling Center at Rogers State University is still working to provide resources and support for them.
Owasso native Nikki Phillip, coordinator of Counseling Services at the Claremore-based campus, along with two RSU students, recently worked together to help raise awareness about mental health among young people today.
Phillip joined Jamie Wallace and Beth Smith at the Active Minds National Conference in Washington, D.C., where they promoted their key project, Planting Positivity. They handed out mini clay pots to their peers, encouraging students to find the good in each new day.
“I think the students who participated really enjoyed this activity, and we look forward to replicating it for years to come,” Phillip said in a release. “In this time of social distancing, it is important to keep in digital contact with family and friends and take care of yourself mentally and physically.
Wallace added, “This trip meant so much, as it allowed us to network with Active Minds chapters from universities all across the country. We attended numerous workshops, listened to important keynote speakers, and learned of new ways for our organization to help end the stigma that surrounds mental health on our RSU campus.”
Phillip said she hopes her and her students’ efforts in promoting their message through projects like Planting Positivity will help others see the importance of practicing self-care.
“Everyone is trying to adapt to this pandemic in many ways, and many continue to try to replicate business as usual in a digital space,” she said. “Try to recognize what is stressing you the most and reevaluate that situation to decide the best way to destress. Treat yourself to your favorite drink or snack, start an exercise routine, read a book or begin a new hobby.”
Phillip also mentioned that education and implementation is key to creating a positive and safe atmosphere for everyone.
“The best way we can help our own university is to educate our students, faculty and staff about mental health and how to recognize if someone is struggling,” she said. Listen to them, appreciate them for sharing with you and then refer them for help.”
The Counseling Center at RSU is staffed by a professional counselor. Students can receive confidential and short-term personal counseling at no charge while enrolled. Other services include ULifeline, an online health screening tool, information and resources about mental health issues.
Students can also call the Grand Lake Mental Health Center Crisis Line at 800-722-3611, which is free and available after 5 p.m. on weekdays and 24 hours on holidays and weekends, if they need immediate assistance.
Active Minds is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising mental health awareness among college students, via peer-to-peer dialogue and interaction. For more information, visit activeminds.org.