This had to be flattering: Gracee Shriver, a 16-year-old from Owasso, auditioned for coaches on NBC’s “The Voice” and did so well that Gwen Stefani (she played the Oklahoma card) and Kelly Clarkson pleaded for Shriver to join their teams.
Shriver sang Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” on Monday night’s episode and caused first Clarkson and then Stefani to turn their chairs around.
After the song, Shriver said she was from Owasso, Oklahoma, which led to Stefani saying, “Yes! I’m from Oklahoma too, kind of.”
If Stefani is “kind of” an Oklahoman, it’s because she and fellow coach Blake Shelton are a couple. Shelton is from Ada.
Clarkson and Stefani made their pitches to Shriver. Clarkson told Shriver she was uber talented and asked her if she wanted to “do” country music. Shriver answered “yes” and Clarkson responded with a look-how-excited-you-are comment.
“This doesn’t happen to Owasso, Oklahoma, people,” Shriver said.
When Clarkson asked Shriver about influences, Shriver mentioned Kelsea Ballerini, who opened for Clarkson during a Feb. 8 concert at Tulsa’s BOK Center.
“I went to your concert in Tulsa,” Shriver said.
Stefani tried to appeal to Shriver’s Oklahoma roots by saying, “Gracee, this is meant to be, right Blake? He is from Oklahoma. I go to Sooners. I go to Ole Red. I go to Lake Texoma. I go on the pontoon boat.”
Then, switching gears, Stefani said, “The point is that your voice is a character voice. I almost got chills because it was such a unique sound.”
Stefani said she had one spot left on her team and would love to work with Shriver.
“I’m sorry for myself right now that my team is full,” Shelton said. “But I do want you to know there is still a great opportunity for you to be in the family.”
Clarkson playfully accused Stefani and Shelton of ganging up against her.
Said Clarkson, “I feel like I’m going to go nuts if you don’t pick me.”
Clarkson’s sanity is safe. Shriver picked her.