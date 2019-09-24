Severe weather around the Owasso area caused several power outages early Tuesday morning.
City of Owasso Information Technology Director Teresa Wilson reported City Hall lost electricity for a couple of hours and were on generator power as of 10 a.m. The Owasso Police Department and Owasso Fire Station No. 2 also had to use generators.
Owasso Superintendent Amy Fichtner said only the Ram Academy and OPS Transportation Department were temporarily without electricity. Power was restored about locations, but did force the cancellation of classes at Ram Academy for Tuesday.
By 10:30 a.m., the Public Service Company of Oklahoma website showed one location in the northwest Owasso area with between 1-10 outages.