The Pride of Owasso graced the national spotlight this week when it performed in the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day (see PHOTO gallery).
Senior Burnnie Moore, who plays center snare in the band, was among 271 Owasso students who marched down Colorado Boulevard Wednesday morning to the sight of thousands of cheering spectators.
“It was definitely life-changing, rounding the corner and seeing the crowd of people looking at you; you really couldn’t expect it,” Moore said. “They just all gave us the biggest cheer that I’ve ever heard.”
Moore joined his fellow classmates in performing the “Armed Forces Medley” as well as music from the band’s competitive marching show in the 5 ½-mile procession as the 15th entry out of 88.
This marks Owasso’s sixth time participating in the annual event, alongside only two other schools outside of California — Ben Davis High School in Indiana and Blue Springs High School in Missouri — and more than any other school band in Oklahoma.
Owasso Band Director Chris Harris has paved the way for his students’ success through rigorous rehearsals and practice runs over the last several weeks.
“They did a fantastic job,” Harris said after they crossed the finish line. “We got a really great crowd response. All the work and effort really paid off. It was a fabulous day here weather wise, so that helped.”
The Pride of Owasso accompanied a number of floral-decorated floats and equestrian units down the line to 2020’s theme of “The Power of Hope,” celebrating the influence of optimism in society today.
Keeping with the tune of hope, Owasso band members got a chance to help a student from John Muir High School, where they rehearsed, who was recently injured in a car accident. They are seeking donations to go toward the student’s recovery.
“It’s just been an extension of the parade and the extension of our performance,” Harris said. “The kids have gotten to see real-life people that they’ve helped, and that’s been an incredible life lesson.”
Owasso junior Katie Parker, who plays saxophone, said she got a lot out of her visit to California, particularly the opportunity to give back to the community through the band’s performance.
“I think it was really just fun to see how many people were really affected by the parade,” Parker said. “Everyone that was there was really encouraging and always helpful. It was a really good team-playing trip.”
While in the Golden State, the Pride of Owasso toured Hollywood, hitched a ride on roller coasters at Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park, and enjoyed a beach party near the Santa Monica Pier.
Students also participated in an ice cream social on New Year’s Eve, as well as a special celebration dinner on the Queen Mary following the parade before departing for home on Thursday.
Harris said performing in the Rose Parade not only gave his students a fun, memorable experience, but one that strengthened their skills and enlightened their spirits.
“Their confidence, their self-esteem, any of them that were a little bit on the low end in those areas, is just through the roof right now,” Harris said. “These kids are so happy.”