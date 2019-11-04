Local high school marching bands representing Owasso, Bixby and Broken Arrow were among those participating in the annual Oklahoma Bandmasters Association Class 6A State Marching Band Championships Saturday at Owasso High School.
The Pride of Owasso finished fifth ahead of Bixby, Edmond North, Choctaw, Stillwater and others, but behind Mustang, Jenks and Union, as well as Broken Arrow, which took home first at the competition.
Owasso clocked in a total score of 86.80 in the preliminary rounds, averaging 159.5 in Musical Performance, 178.5 in Visual Performance and 530 in General Effect.
In the finals, Owasso received a total score of 90.30, with an average of 182.5 in Musical Performance, 180.5 in Visual Performance and 540 in General Effect.