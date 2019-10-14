Congratulations are in order for the Pride of Owasso, which took home first place at the 27th Renegade Review over the weekend.
The annual marching band championship, held at Union High School Tuttle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, serves as one of the nation’s oldest and respected marching band invitationals, and features some of the top bands from across Oklahoma as well as Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Texas.
This year, Owasso claimed the top spot for Class AAAA, earning an “Outstanding” rank in every category, which included General Effect, Music Performance, Visual Performance, Color Guard and Percussion.
The band’s continued efforts throughout the event culminated in the team nabbing first place overall over the likes of Bixby, Stillwater, Coweta, Tahlequah and others.
“Anytime you can get in there and go out on top, it’s really special,” said Owasso Band Director Chris Harris. “Our production is really come together in a beautiful way, and we were recognized for that.”
Saturday’s competition was hosted in a Bands of America format, and featured a national finals caliber adjudication team from the rosters of judges and designers in Bands of America, Drum Corps International and Winter Guard International organizations.