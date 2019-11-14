The play patterns of Owasso preschoolers are being used to engage other toddlers across the country.
Eighty-eight students at The Goddard School of Owasso took part in the national organization’s Preschooler-Approved Toy Test, held Sept. 16-20.
The Goddard School’s annual initiative engaged young children, from infantry to six years old, to play with interactive toys while teachers observed and documented how they rated among various criteria. The kids then casted their votes and helped to determine the Top 10 Preschooler-Approved Toys.
Owasso’s branch was selected for the first time among 49 other Goddard Schools out of over 500 eligible sites throughout the nation to participate in the 12th year of the program.
“The Owasso group personally loved the students’ reaction to being told they are ‘toy testers,’” Katrina Rogers, on-site owner, said. “They knew what a good cause it was for, and to see them work together and test the toys was such an enjoyable experience. One student even said, ‘It’s like we are Santa’s helpers, testing out toys for kids to get as gifts.’”
Selected toys must encourage interactive, child-initiated play; inspire creativity and collaboration; support skill development and learning; maintain a child’s creative interests over time; meet health and safety standards; and retail for $40 or less.
Participating notable toy brands included VTech, LeapFrog, PlayMonster and The Manhattan Toy Company, to name a few.
The Owasso site’s favorite toys were revealed to be the Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth from Mattel, Inc, the Learn & Groove Dancing Panda from LeapFrog and the Orangutwang from Playmonster.
Rogers said she’s thankful for the opportunity to take part in this year’s drive, which proved to be more than just a test of how her students interacted with toys.
“We want to see students appreciate what they have in their school and in their personal lives, that the toys they were testing are for students and kids less fortunate than them,” she said. “We want the community to see that Goddard schools are so involved with wonderful organizations and outreach programs. We are more than just a school, we are a family.”
For more information about The Goddard School of Owasso, call 918-272-1514 or visit goddardschool.com/tulsa/owasso-89th-street-ok.