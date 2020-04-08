A Purdue University Fort Wayne student from Owasso has received a prestigious honor from the school.
Emily Anderson was named among Purdue’s “Top 50” students recognized for their continued accomplishments on and off the Indiana-based campus.
After completing her concurrent enrollment courses at Tulsa Community College while in high school, Anderson has been able to complete her bachelor’s degree in three years at Purdue and will graduate in early May.
“Being an out-of-state student at a school full of commuters has left me feeling a little out of place,” Anderson said, “but by getting as involved as possible in as many areas of campus possible has helped me to find success.”
This is Anderson’s second year to receive the “Top 50” accolade. Likewise, she has achieved a high GPA, exceled in university activities and events, and engaged in her community through a variety of ways.
“It’s been my honor to have been inducted into multiple honor societies, hold multiple officer positions in student organizations and be awarded multiple awards and scholarships during my time at PFW,” she said.
Students must meet specific qualifications and apply to be considered in the selection process. The final recipients are selected by the “Top 50” committee.
Anderson said she intends to pursue a career in human services and eventually earn her master’s in public policy.