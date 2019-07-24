Related story: Collinsville named ‘Purple Heart City’
The Collinsville community will soon rally together for a special cause.
Staff at the City of Collinsville is organizing an inaugural ceremony and dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 7, honoring local men and women of the military in recognition of National Purple Heart Day 2019.
The Purple Heart, the oldest U.S. military award, is given to members of the armed forces who have been wounded or killed in the line of duty.
In Nov. 2017, Collinsville was named a Purple Heart City – the eighth city in Oklahoma to be presented with the commemorative title – as one that proclaims support and appreciation for its veterans.
“As our city is a Purple Heart City, we wanted to do something special to honor our veterans in conjunction with the National Purple Heart Day,” said Sherry Campbell, communications coordinator for the City.
Campbell and her team recently placed new banners along the town’s historic Main Street honoring Collinsville’s VFW Post 3077, American Legion Post 2 and its designation as a Purple Heart City.
Collinsville Mayor Bud York, commander of Post 2, will welcome several guests at the event, including Commander Mitch Reed from the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 589. Reed will be present at the ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 232, making Oklahoma a Purple Heart State on Tuesday, July 30.
The City of Collinsville’s National Purple Heart Day ceremony and dinner will be held at 6 p.m. at the Veterans Community Center, located at 903 W. Main St.
Those planning to attend the gathering should RSVP to scampbell@cityofcollinsville.com or call 918 371-1010, ext. 2026.