Owasso Reporter staff sat down with Owasso Police Chief Scott Chambless for a one-on-one interview to discuss the recent death of George Floyd, his stance on the resulting nationwide civil unrest and what his department is doing to upend racial inequality.
What was your initial reaction to watching the video of George Floyd’s arrest?
“When I watched it, my reaction, I was heartbroken, and I almost felt as if it was probably one of the saddest things that I’ve ever watched in a police-related video. To listen to a grown man agonizing for breath and crying out for his mother, it was heart-wrenching, it was difficult to watch.
“It bothered me that this man, regardless of what his history is, or regardless of what crime he may or may not have committed that day, lost his life … in a very horrific manner. Arguably a lot of suffering involved, but the people that represent the profession that I’ve been part of for almost 30 years were part of that. There’s just sadness and disappointment in more ways than I can describe.”
Is Derek Chauvin’s use of force (a knee to the neck) an appropriate technique that officers are trained in?
“We try to avoid strikes or pressure to the neck and the head because of the risk of injury. We are taught when we put handcuffs on someone and we’ve got that situation under control, we put that person in a ‘rescued’ position, which is getting them up off the ground, setting them up so they’re not laying, having heavy weight on their lung and their chest, because its positional asphyxiation. That is probably the biggest failure that you see there (in the video).
“Eight or nine minutes laying on your stomach with the weight of more than one officer on you is going to create serious medical distress, and unfortunately we know that it can cause death. And we are trained not to do that.”
What’s your stance on the charges that Chauvin and the abetting officers face?
“If the prosecutor believes that there is a case, I absolutely believe that officer should be held to the same standards as the community when it comes to criminal charges. If we hurt somebody, if we kill someone, and our actions are a result of the violation of the law, we shouldn’t be treated any differently than anyone else.
“I support the system, and ultimately the checks and balances are there. The officer gets his day in court, and all of this gets explained, and a jury or a judge gets to make that final decision, and I’ll respect that decision.”
Should society classify the failures of a few police officers as a reflection of the many?
“We’re authorized for 60 officers. If I have an officer tomorrow that has a failure and doesn’t treat somebody right, is it fair to the other 59 officers to judge the entire department that way? And of course the answer is no. It would be the same thing if I were to take any group of people, regardless of what group I might be talking to, and see a failure in that group, a profession, a race … and classify that entire group the same way. Nobody wants that to happen. That level of stereotyping and closed-mindedness is very unhealthy.
“In defense of the officers, they’re human beings. The officers here and officers all around the country are doing their jobs very well, and these incidents that we are seeing are not representative of the majority of the officers that are working out here every single day, working hard to do it right.”
Has community policing become more challenging in light of increased scrutiny of law enforcement?
“These officers are on many calls that they go on fearing for their lives, they’re seeing things that would just traumatize a normal citizen. I think it would shock people to know the kind of things that an officer might see in a week’s time … that nobody ever hears about. They have to absorb that emotion, they have to absorb the fear, the hours that they work … all knowing that everything that they do and everything that they say is under a microscope.
“I will argue that law enforcement is at the very top of the list as one of the most difficult and complex professions anybody can choose this day and age.”
Are you in support of the peaceful protesters seeking racial justice across the nation?
“We respect their point of view … we respect and honor the fact that individuals are allowed to speak and to speak out against law enforcement or any other aspect of government, and we hold that very high. And I want to be there to honor that, and I want to listen to what’s being said, because there’s always an opportunity, regardless of how long somebody’s been in a position, to learn and to gain a perspective to stop and think and to give me ideas: ‘OK, I’ve heard this, I need to think about this in my future decision-making and how I communicate to the staff.’”
What’s your response to unlawful rioting and looting during this time?
“Unfortunately, there are individuals that want to hijack those processes that truly, in the end game, I don’t think have the best interest in mind. If you have a peaceful protest, which is a beautiful thing about our country, our ability to do that, and then somebody comes in and hijacks that and starts rioting and destroying personal property and hurting people, those individuals do not have the best interest of others in mind.”
What efforts is Owasso PD taking to ensure the fair treatment of those in the black community who are detained or arrested?
“The high expectation that we have is that every person — regardless of their race, their ethnicity, their sexuality, it doesn’t matter what group — they are treated with the highest level of dignity and respect, period. We hire people that are capable of doing that, we train people in that expectation, and we hold people accountable when there are failures in those areas. If the opportunity presents, we retrain and we refocus and we try to get that person to get better in the way in which they treat people, all people.
“When I first became chief of police, one of the first things that I did here was establish an office of professional standards. We promoted a new captain into that position, and his full-time job … is to make sure that we have the best policies, the best training and the best accountability systems possible to make sure that we’re living up to our mission and our vision and our core values. We can’t have partnerships in the community if you’re not treating people the right way.”
What legacy do you want the Owasso Police Department to leave in light of these recent events?
“When I retire, I want to be able to walk away from here believing in my heart that the one thing that we were able to accomplish together … is to have a sustained culture here that does things a little bit differently. Our expectations are extremely high when it comes to how we talk to people and how we treat people. The officers know that probably the only time they’re ever going to be sitting in front of me with a problem is going to be in regards to how we treat our citizenry, and I’m happy to say it’s a rare instance.”
How do we solve the issue of racial injustice, particularly in law enforcement, going forward?
“What we have to have as a profession is people who are morally courageous. When they see an officer not upholding the ideals of what our profession is supposed to be like, they need to hold that officer accountable and say something to them. It’s very powerful when one officer looks at another and says, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘Stop.’ ‘Why did you do that?’
“It is as much a police issue as it is a community issue to solve this. It’s going to take a group effort, it’s going to take people to be willing to have honest conversations with one another about the challenges that we are all faced with and start working together instead of working against each other, that’s all this takes, that mutual respect.”