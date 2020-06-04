Rachel Leon of Owasso received her Master of Arts degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from University of the Cumberlands.
UC presented 1,500 degrees this spring to its newest graduates. They hailed from 44 states and several countries, including Latvia, India, Trinidad and Tobago and Sweden, among others.
In a letter to the graduates, Dr. Larry Cockrum, UC president, offered his “heartfelt congratulations” to students on their “outstanding achievements.”
Commencement ceremonies were unable to be held this year, so “grad boxes” were sent to students’ homes, complete with discount vouchers for the schools’ bookstore; specially ordered red, white and blue 2020 tassels for graduation caps; new notebooks and their degrees.