A Ramona woman is behind bars after police say they found her walking around an Owasso store while high on meth with her toddler son.
Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, officers were dispatched to a possibly intoxicated person inside Walmart Supercenter off of 96th Street, according to the arrest report.
It states that witnesses expressed concern due to the fact that the woman was acting strangely and had a young child with her inside the store. A short time later, an officer located the suspect, identified as 33-yeaer-old Holly Deanne Cloke, of Ramona, and her 4-year-old son.
The officer observed signs that Cloke was under the influence of methamphetamine and also located drug paraphernalia inside her purse consistent with the injection of illegal drugs, the report shows.
Cloke was arrested for public Intoxication and child Endangerment on bond of $2,500 with a court date of Friday, Aug. 16. The child was later released to a relative.