Rams for Equality announced that it will host a Rally for Black Lives event at Owasso Redbud Festival Park, 6-8 p.m., on Saturday, June 27.
The gathering will convene citizens in the heart of downtown to stand up against racial injustice and show their support for the black community.
Owasson Christina Cox founded Rams for Equality following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man whose neck was pinned at length by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Cox, along with her 11-year-old son Keandre, have led several rallies and protests in the area, including Owasso’s 3-mile protest along 86th Street at the beginning of June, amid the nationwide civil unrest spurred by Floyd’s passing.
She said she wanted to continue the trend by uniting the community for another demonstration, this time on the open lawn of Owasso’s new city park.
“This movement is dear to my heart, as I have seen firsthand the racial injustice in this country, and so has my son,” Cox said. “We are about unity, peace and love, and standing up for equality.”
Saturday’s Rally for Black Lives will play host to several food and vendor tables, beverage stations and more throughout the evening.
Cox will host an 8-minute, 46-second “laydown” observance for Floyd — representing the amount of time the Minneapolan was violently subdued by the officer before suffocating to death.
Scheduled speakers include: Darick Morton, Owasso youth pastor; Joe Deere, Cherokee Nation tribal councilman; and Ranesha Smith, Tulsa activist and poet, among many others.