Patriotism was on full display in Owasso Friday morning.
Several locals gathered at the Jim Glover dealership off of U.S. 169 and 106th Street as part of the national RED Friday movement to show their support for the men and women in the military.
The special event was hosted by Oologah-based Rocking Cactus Designs in recognition of RED Friday, an acronym that stands for Remember Everyone Deployed.
The tradition originated in an email chain as a grassroots effort in 2005 to promote wearing red on Fridays honoring the U.S. Armed Forces, and has since grown to wide acclaim.
Brandi Taylor, military mom and owner of Rocking Cactus Designs, creates T-shirts for RED Friday that combine military pride with faith-driven themes.
Since founding the company two years ago, Taylor has traveled across Oklahoma to promote the cause and has received proclamations in 32 towns and counties — including Owasso — to make Fridays “wear red day” in support of the troops.
“We’ve got several kids…they’re leaving out tomorrow from this area, so this is huge for us, just to keep them in your thoughts and your prayers,” Taylor told attendees at Friday’s event. “As a mom, I can’t tell you what it does to my heart and to several families that are in the military.”
Taylor said she chose to host her latest RED Friday ceremony at Jim Glover, as the dealership has continued to back Owasso-based Fold of Honor and those in uniform.
Jared Glover, vice president at the family business, and his team purchased 40 of Rocking Cactus Designs’ polos and sported them on the sales floor all day Friday.
“I want to say thank you…for allowing us to be able to support you guys,” Glover told Taylor and her team at the ceremony. “Thank you for everything you do and for thinking of us…We’re proud to help and happy to be a part of it for sure.”