Tulsa County Engineering will begin rehabilitation work on 76th St. N. from N. Yale Ave. to N. Sheridan Rd. in late June 2020, starting with milling and patching work. Asphalt overlay will follow in early July.
The project will begin with a 3-inch removal of existing asphalt pavement on the existing 1-mile, 4-lane roadway of 76th St. N. Following this, crews will complete full-depth patching of areas that show sub grade failures. A reinforcement fabric will then be applied to the pavement to retard reflective cracking. Lastly, a new 3-inch asphalt overlay will be added and new striping will be completed.
Overall project costs are estimated at $350,000 using a combination of Tulsa County workforce labor and outside vendors. Additionally, the Cherokee Nation has partnered with Tulsa County to provide $217,482 toward the project.
Drivers should expect lane closures and delays during the project, which is estimated to take approximately three to four weeks to complete. Visit Tulsa County Engineering Facebook page for updates on specific dates and activities.