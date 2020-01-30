Rejoice Christian School announced the removal of Superintendent Craig Shaw, according to a news release Thursday.
The board also appointed Assistant Superintendent Lisa Zingerman as the interim superintendent.
"After significant consideration, thought and prayer, the board of directors for Rejoice Christian School has determined the need for a change in leadership," the statement read. "The board would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Shaw for his service to Rejoice School for his many contributions."
Zingerman, who is also principal at the middle school and high school, has been with Rejoice Christian for 20 years, the release said.
The press release didn’t include a reason the school made the change. In a telephone interview, Zingerman said: “We felt like … just a change in direction and leadership with the school’s growth.”
Zingerman said school leaders had heard a “plethora” of rumors related to possible wrongdoing, but “there are no charges in any area; there’s nothing like that.”
In his tenure, Shaw oversaw the consolidation of Rejoice Christian's locations into its 65-acre campus at 10701 N. 129th E. Ave that opened in 2016.
