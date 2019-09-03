Rejoice Christian School recently announced it will once again update to its athletic facilities.
Three years after opening its $42 million campus, Eagles athletic director and football coach Brent Marley confirmed the school is expected to break ground on a two-phase project next month.
Local businessman Eddy Gibbs, who financed Rejoice’s current relocation in north Owasso, will again be the major backer on the project.
The first phase will include a 13,000-square foot facility that will include new locker rooms, coaches offices and weight room, expected to triple the size of Rejoice’s current strength and conditioning facility. This phase includes team film and meeting rooms.
Highlights of the second phase include an indoor turf practice field, which can serve as an indoor practice facility for several athletic Rejoice athletic programs.
Both facilities will be located on a four-acre patch of land directly south of Rejoice Stadium.