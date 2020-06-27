Seniors at Rejoice Christian School missed out on several traditions due to COVID-19, but they were able to celebrate one important accomplishment on Saturday evening.
Forty-eight members of the Class of 2020 were recognized during graduation which was held inside at the RCS Gymnasium (See PHOTOS). Temperatures were taken and masks were encouraged but both were minor inconveniences as school administrators and staff was able to recognize their newest alumni with friends and family in attendance.
Interim Superintendent Lisa Zingerman praised RCS' 12th graduating class for how they matured and were able to overcome adversity after a senior year the ended in distance learning due to the pandemic.
Valedictorian Adam Larkin addressed his classmates, along with salutatorian Nathan Huskins. Graduates Chloe Ball, David Calvert, Allie Cook, Emmy Fowler, Gordon Gerhardt, Sawyer Knox, Gillian Tredway and Carly Welch each achieved Oklahoma Academic Scholar status.