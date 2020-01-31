Joyce Deason, a teacher at Rejoice Christian School in Owasso, visited Washington, D.C., to attend a portion of the impeachment hearings of President Trump.
She was presented a gallery ticket to the hearing by Senator James Lankford’s office.
In a statement issued my Deason, who serves as the head of the Social Studies Department at RCS, she explained what her visit to the means to her as a social studies teacher.
“To be able to see the process first hand is invaluable. To see everyone involved in the process was very special,” she said. “I so appreciated the fact that we all stood up when Chief Justice Roberts came in, followed by prayer and the pledge of allegiance to the flag.”
Deason went on to describe the atmosphere inside the gallery.
“We had very strict rules for our conduct in the gallery,” she said. “No talking, gesturing or reaction to what was going on in the proceedings. The questions and answers sessions were really interesting.”
Additionally, Deason thanked those who made her time at the Capitol possible.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity our school and Senator Lankford’s office afforded me to attend such a historic event,” she said. “It is one of the most amazing things I’ve ever been exposed to. Thanks to everyone who made this experience possible.”
Deason has been teaching at RCS since 1999. She also coaches Varsity Girls Golf.