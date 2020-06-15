Rejoice Christian Schools announced the hiring of Craig Rose as a middle school and high school assistant principal Monday morning on its Facebook page.
Rose has spent more than 25 years in education, having taught elementary through graduate-level students. Rose has served on the administrative teams at two Christian schools for more than 10 years with experience in developing biblical integration curriculum and programs, student discipleship, curriculum development, accreditation, scheduling, behavioral management, chapels and professional development. He was a conference speaker and consultant for Christian schools in the U.S. and abroad in Uganda and Mexico.
Rose currently serves as the concurrent coordinator for cell biology at John Brown (Arkansas) University and is an adjunct instructor for online science and faith classes at Calvary Chapel Bible (California) College. Rose was the senior pastor of Calvary Chapel Texarkana in Red Lick, Texas, for 16 years and has coached soccer for the last 14 years for recreational, competitive travel and high school teams.
He and his wife, Tonya, have two children, Hannah and Sarah.