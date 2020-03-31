Eli Putnam’s proficiency for spelling is in his blood.
In fact, it’s a family tradition.
In early March, the eighth grader at Rejoice Christian Schools qualified for the Association of Christian Schools’ International Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. The only other time Putnam has traveled to the nation’s capital was three years ago when his sister, Emily, competed on the same stage.
Unfortunately, Eli will not return to D.C. as the May 2 event was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“It hasn’t been too bad,” said Eli, who recently began his distancing learning from home. “At least I don’t have to study, so that’s good. But I’m kind of sad. It would be kind of fun to go to D.C. and stay in hotels.”
The 14-year-old’s road to the national competition began after he finished in the top three in his grade at RCS. Putnam took fourth place in the district event in Edmond followed by a top-five placing March 7 in the South Central Region which took place in Plano, Texas.
Putnam said his secret to success is, “I study a lot and I pray a lot about it.”