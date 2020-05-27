Rejoice Church is now hosting a drive-thru grocery delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The church, in partnership with Food on the Move and GoFresh, is offering fresh fruit and vegetable and dairy boxes to the public at its 13413 E. 106th St. N. location, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., every Tuesday through June 30.
“This is an amazing opportunity to love our neighbors,” Casey Cariker, lead pastor of Rejoice, said of the new curbside service.
During the event, residents can drive up to the church, where volunteers will place boxes of food in their vehicles, and drive away within a matter of minutes.
“This is a challenging time for many, and we desire to create an opportunity to serve those in need with access to quality produce and dairy products,” said Kevin Harper, executive director of Food on the Move.