Casey Cariker spoke in front of empty seats and a camera at Rejoice Church in Owasso on Sunday morning, May 2.
His pastoral friends in Tokyo and areas near Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles are also streaming services due to COVID-19, but the challenge hasn’t diminished their faith.
The group of pastors leans on each other for encouragement as the virus has affected all four places in different ways.
“This is unique because suddenly you’ve got not just a town or a community, but you have the entire country that quickly everything has changed for them. Communication is changing quickly,” Cariker said.
“In moments like this, you want to be around your family, extended family or would want to gather with your church and church friends. But you’re not supposed to. You can’t. That has definitely been a unique thing.”
Cariker works with an organization that plants churches around the world like Heath Hubbard’s Hope Alive Church in Tokyo, Chris Davenport’s The Bridge Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Stephen Kimbrell’s Grace City Church in Irvine, California.
Cariker serves as a mentor to those young pastors and, recently, the group has enlightened the Owasso religious leader about how the pandemic has struck their communities. It has allowed Cariker to prepare for any possible surges in Oklahoma.
Cariker’s conversations with Hubbard began in the virus’ early stages, as Asia was hit the hardest first.
Hubbard said after the Olympics were canceled in Tokyo, cases began accelerating.
When a church member told Hubbard that a co-worker had tested positive for the coronavirus, Hubbard immediately texted Cariker.
“It wasn’t really a big deal in America yet,” Hubbard said via phone from Japan. “It was kind of crazy and we began talking about what it was looking like and affecting everybody.”
Those early conversations along with research helped prepare Cariker, who said he’s had people from the Rejoice congregation who have tested positive and been in the hospital.
“Almost daily, it was an up-and-down emotion that probably a lot of people felt,” Cariker said. “I need to be informed, but I don’t want to be fearful. I need to be aware, but I don’t want to run and hide. I want to be responsible.”
Hubbard is thankful for Cariker’s friendship.
“Casey is best friends with everyone,” Hubbard said with a chuckle. “He really is so good at connecting, encouraging and looking out for people. That’s a huge attribute about him.”
Davenport has also received multiple messages from Cariker. The positive notes help, especially after The Bridge church officially launched in suburban Washington, D.C., on March 1. Two weeks later, services went online.
Davenport began peppering Cariker with questions
“I asked him a lot,” Davenport said. “What do you do? How do you stay connected? Giving is probably going to go down, who do you prepare for that? He’s been a huge help.”
For Davenport, this pandemic has challenged his personal life. His wife Megan, who he described as “awesome,” is a nurse on the front lines.
“Honestly, it can bring on a lot of anxiety,” he said. “It can be very stressful. She’s had to work hard. We have a COVID unit in the hospital and she had to float to that area one time.”
Cariker knows that encouragement for a young pastor thrust into a historical event is essential. Davenport’s enthusiasm has helped as well as his social media savvy.
“The real challenge is he doesn’t have a ton of relationships yet, in terms of long-term relationships and doesn’t have any proof of any income that people could help him,” Cariker said. “It’s about meeting people in the community of even knowing what needs have to be met. You have to become incredibly relational mobile. But most planters are bent that way.”
California has been proactive on social distancing for more than a month and cities shut down much earlier than in Oklahoma. When will things go back to normal? That will take time in southern California, Kimbrell said.
“In every crisis, there’s opportunity,” Kimbrell said. “We can’t approach this saying we can’t have church in buildings, we can’t go to restaurants. We need to ask ourselves what does this give us the opportunity to do? Is it parents investing in their kids? Is it churches investing more in the community?”
Kimbrell’s work is inspiring Cariker from afar.
“You have to be able to flip the switch,” Cariker said. “That’s a challenge of life, isn’t it? It’s not just what can other people do for me, but how can I help meet the needs of others.
“I think COVID-19 shines a heavy light on that. What can I do to bless and encourage others?”
Rejoice is among many churches making plans to congregate once again. Cariker is looking forward to that Sunday.
“On one hand, we cannot wait because those community times that we could gather, maybe we took it for a little bit for granted and we long for it again,” he said. “On the other hand, what will the normal be? The handshake will go to the elbow bump and maybe the foot bump. What will it be?
“There’s something about joining in one particular location, face to face, shoulder to shoulder with a group of people to remind ourselves that we were made for community. And it’s always been like that. We find that in God, the father and the holy spirit. And so we get to express that and enjoy that when we meet regularly together. We look forward to it.”