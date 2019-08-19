Paul Warne is carrying on the memory of his late wife in a heartwarming way.
Warne’s wife Elizabeth, known to many as the “Hat Lady,” recently passed away at 90 years old. She was an avid collector of hats, and her husband has made it his goal to bequeath them to others in the community.
The Owasso couple were married for nine years, but their friendship dates back to the mid-1950s.
“We did everything together,” Warne said. “We went dancing, we went boating … roller skating in the street, did crazy things.”
Over time, the couple grew closer and eventually tied the knot in their later years.
With nothing but a camera in hand and his bride at his side, Warne captured Elizabeth donning a different hat during many of their favorite pastimes.
“She enjoyed hats … she just loved hats,” Warne said. “Every place we went, she had a hat.”
Her fascination with hats started when she developed nose cancer in an attempt to hide her blemishes. From there and into remission, she continued the trend, collecting more and more over the years.
“I guess she just wanted something on her head,” Warne said. “I had five to 10 hats in the backseat of the truck all the time, and if she wanted a white one or blue one, it was there for her pick.”
Her favorite place to purchase her collectible caps was Hatman Jack’s in her hometown of Wichita, Kansas, where she would spend a lot of her time perusing the large selection.
“We’d go there, we’d be there for an hour-and-a-half trying this one and that one,” Warne joked. “She’d end up with another one or two hats every time she’d go in there.”
Although she went through dozens of hats, Elizabeth left her husband with around 60 when she passed away.
Warne, unsure of what to do with his wife’s treasured collection, eventually decided to donate it all to friends and family who would cherish her headpieces in their own special way.
Earlier this month, he held a memorial service for Elizabeth at First Presbyterian Church in Owasso, where they attended every Sunday. He displayed her hats on a table in the lobby and allowed the women in the congregation to take home a piece of who she was.
“I will wear it with pride, I’d be honored to wear it,” said Nora Sheader. “She was a very special lady, she loved everybody and everybody loved her.”
Sharon Volz, whose mother passed away six weeks ago, added, “To get a hat from somebody who just lost his wife, it just means the world to me because I can also honor her by honoring my mother.”
Pastor Natalie Bell remembered Elizabeth as the smiling hat lady who sat in the second row and enjoyed worshipping and greeting everyone.
“She and Paul are just such beloved members of our church, and we’re so excited to honor her,” Bell said. “(These hats) mean so much to us because we can remember Elizabeth as we wear them.”
Warne said watching these women carry on his wife’s memory is a touching tribute to the legacy she leaves behind.
“I’ll get to see one every once in a while if they wear them or put them on a shelf, but hopefully they’ll wear one or two,” he said humbly. “I’ll enjoy seeing the hats.”