A repeat DUI offender was arrested for allegedly crashing his car into a Collinsville school bus while intoxicated, police say.
Around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, Collinsville police received multiple 911 calls reporting that a truck had rear-ended a school bus and continued to strike the back of it, according to the police report.
It states that the driver, later identified as Raymond Showalter, continued to push on the accelerator against the bus “leaving skid marks on the street,” after it had stopped to allow students off.
Fatima Botello, who captured the incident on her cellphone while driving by, described what she witnessed.
“What I saw was him laying on the horn while his tires were spinning,” Botello said. “He proceeded to ram the bus over and over.”
A man who also witnessed the incident removed Showalter from the vehicle and awaited the arrival of officers, the report shows.
Once on scene, police found that Showalter could not stand without support and could not complete a field sobriety due to his high level of intoxication, according to the report.
Tests later confirmed that the alcohol level in Showalter’s system was nearly three times the legal limit, the report states.
Although the bus was occupied by students, there were no reported injuries from the crash.
Records show that Showalter was arrested at least two other times for a DUI, one in 2009 in Stephens County, and another in 2018 in Texas, which he is currently serving probation for.
Showalter was moved to the Tulsa County Jail on counts of transporting an open container and failing to stop for a school bus, as well as an aggravated DUI and child endangerment after being formerly convicted.