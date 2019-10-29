Local residents can discard their pumpkins at the Owasso Recycle Center in November.
The City of Owasso is encouraging citizens to drop their pumpkins off at the facility, located at 499 S. Main St., rather than discard them in the trash.
The drive is being held as part of the Metropolitan Environmental Trust’s Great Pumpkin Rescue throughout the month.
Pumpkins can be brought to the recycle center during regular hours in November. Residents are asked to remove candles and decorations and to not discard fully painted pumpkins.
The center is open Tuesday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. It will be closed on Nov. 28 and 29 due to the Thanksgiving Holiday.