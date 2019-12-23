A group of retired school staff is bringing Christmas cheer to Owasso families in need this holiday season.
On Friday, around a dozen retired Barnes Elementary teachers convened at the 76th Street campus to hand out toys, clothes and other gifts to loved ones of local students as part of their annual donation drive.
The women, or “elves” — who make up Barnes Community Care, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 1972 — meet every December for the campaign. Led by Suzanne Dossett, the group collects items and funds from area donors who help make Christmas a reality for deserving children.
“They can share what they have with others,” Dossett said. “There’s still so many poor here. What are we here for if we can’t serve others? This is Christmas; what else is Christmas besides this?”
Barnes staff works closely with Dossett and her elves to choose the names of families who would benefit from the donations, compiling a list of different sizes, essentials and more. They then gather, organize and wrap the gifts themselves before distributing them in the school parking lot.
This year, Barnes Community Care is providing presents for around 35 families. In years past, the organization has served up to 56 households, said Barnes Principal Rylee Zaragoza.
“This truly is the epitome of Barnes taking care of and supporting those within the Barnes Elementary School community,” Zaragoza said. “I am incredibly grateful for this team of ladies who love our students so much that they give of themselves to make sure (they) have what they need.”
Funds for the program also come from Barnes PTO’s turkey feather and Christmas sticker drives in November. At the end of those sales, the organization makes a donation to Barnes Community Care. The contribution this year was $3,500 — a record since Zaragoza has served on staff, she said.
“It really is the coolest thing I have gotten the benefit to be a part of,” Zaragoza said. “This team of ladies (and gentlemen) are truly invested in the work of showing care for these families. It’s the difference-maker for many of our families at this time of year.”
In addition to hosting the Christmas drive, Barnes Community Care has provided various services for students, including lunch relief, snacks during state testing and hygiene items throughout the year. It has partnered with PTO for clothing donations as well as a new washer and dryer for the campus in the near future.