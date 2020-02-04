The new S&B Burger Joint in Owasso is a fun enough place for diners of all ages, but the music-oriented restaurant should hold a special appeal for those of a certain age group.
During our visit there, large screens around the dining room continuously showed music videos from the 1970s (Nazareth), ‘80s (Huey Lewis, Lionel Richie, Paula Abdul) and ‘90s (NSYNC), but those from the ‘80s dominated. If you were an MTV teen (remember when MTV was the place to see all the latest videos?), you will have a blast.
Decorations throughout include album covers and posters from all eras of music. One wall on the hallway to the bathrooms is filled with cassette tapes, and the children’s menu is printed on 45 rpm records.
“It’s fun to ask the children if they know what that is,” marketing director Leah Belflower said during a recent interview. “Usually, they don’t.”
S&B Burger Joint is a small chain based in Oklahoma City. The Owasso location, just off 96th Street North and U.S. 169, is the 12th in the group and the first in this part of the state.
The menu features appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, smothered fries and salads. It has a full bar and offers regular and adult shakes, including a selection of “over the top” shakes with all manner of toppings. Keto, vegan and gluten-free food options are available.
We started with the appetizer sampler ($11.45) and “almost famous” fried mushrooms ($7.95), and followed those with the Thunderbird salad ($10.25) and an item off the seasonal menu, Shroom ‘N Onion burger ($10).
The sampler included “Slayer” pretzels, chewy pretzel bites tossed in garlic butter and Parmesan, plus taco-seasoned tots topped with queso and boneless wings (fried chunks of chicken) with a selection of house-made sauce, which includes 16 choices. I liked the chicken bites, which had a little latent spiciness, the best.
The juicy mushrooms were covered in crunchy batter and came with a mild marinara dipping sauce and ranch dressing.
The Thunderbird salad came in a big, white bowl and included avocado, bacon, boiled egg, yellow and white cheddar cheeses, tomato, red onion and choice of fried or grilled chicken. We chose the grilled chicken, which was tender and ample, along with a good ranch dressing.
We received two containers of dressing, which, for once, was enough to finish the salad without having to ask for more.
The burger, served in a paper-lined metal tray, included a 6-ounce beef patty, melted Swiss cheese, Abita Amber beer-braised onions and marinated mushrooms on buttery Texas toast. It came with a side of French onion soup for dipping, and I must say, it was delicious.
Burgers and sandwiches range from $6.95 to $10.95 (excluding the Impossible plant-based burger at $13.95), but take note: Sides are extra with fries and sweet potato fries ranging from $3.85 to $5.85; tots and chips are $2.95 each.
Nine of the burgers may be ordered as 3-ounce-patty sliders for roughly $3 less than the full-sized burgers. Sides with sliders are less expensive, as well.
Daily specials include nine classic and “indie rock” burgers for $6.50 each (fries and drink $3.50 extra), Monday; classic cheeseburger with fries and drink for $8.50, Tuesday; classic and indie rock sliders with fries and drink for $7.50, Wednesday; old-fashioned deluxe burger with fries and drink for $8.50, Thursday, and full-size Fatty (American cheese, pickles, grilled onions, Kaiser bun) for $6, Friday.
Servers were all over the place. It seemed four to six servers were standing around the hostess station at any one time, and the dining room almost was full. Our server, Ian, was personable and seemed to have a good grasp of the menu.
Local operators of the restaurant, which is not quite three weeks old, are Devan and Herman Schuessler.
The dining room includes a mix of booths, a wall banquette and tables and chairs. Four of the booths can seat six to eight diners. An artificial turf patio has games suitable for kids and adults; water and treats will be available on the patio for customers’ canine friends.
S&B Burger Joint has six locations in Oklahoma City and one each in Midwest City, Edmond, Lawton and Mustang and one in Carbondale, Illinois.
“S&B was founded and expanded by a group of friends who grew up in the restaurant business together, which accounts for the Illinois location,” Belflower. “We had been looking to expand, and the Tulsa area was attractive. We studied Owasso for a long time and felt it was the perfect fit for us.”