On Tuesday, Owasso City Council passed a measure limiting the amount of vehicle dealerships along a corridor of U.S. 169.
The City of Owasso’s US-169 Overlay District, established in 2012 under Ordinance 1004, preserves the property along the highway from E. 86th St. N. to E. 126th St. N., and protects the investment of the Tulsa Technology Center.
As such, the Overlay prohibits or restricts certain land uses by requiring the approval of a Specific Use Permit, or SUP, by City Council in order to locate within the district.
The previous language in the code, however, did not specify where or how these types of uses could locate, or what kinds of vehicles could be restricted.
Owasso Planning Manager Karl Fritschen, who proposed the measure in early July, said that certain uses requiring large areas of land for sales inventory, such as campers or boats, can create a negative impact along the corridor if they are located adjacent to each other.
“What you could end up with is car lot after car lot or dealership after dealership, if you will, off the highway stacked on each other,” he said in a previous story, “and then before you know it, you have a large swap of land that’s consumed by vehicle sales and inventory lots.”
The Council on Tuesday gave the green light to limit these types of businesses by separating them by a distance of 2,640 linear feet, and requiring them to not be located on any parcel or land that abuts the Tulsa Tech property.
This includes: aircrafts, vehicles, boats, campers, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles and trucks rentals.
The Ordinance now includes updated language that divides the Overlay into two distinct geographical areas, east and west, to better allow calculated measurements within the property.
Fritschen and his team received opposition from concerned citizens at two recent public meetings.
Allen Robinson, a landowner in the Overlay area, for example, said that the amendment would interfere with his, as well as others’, plans to bring business to the area.
Stephen Pucket, who lives close to the Overlay, also opposed the amendment, adding that he finds the idea of multiple dealerships in one area convenient as well as fair for other businesses looking to expand in the district.
The amendment went before the Owasso Planning Commission, City Council and several City work sessions over the last two months before getting the nod by councilmembers on Tuesday.