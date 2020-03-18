Work to improve the intersection at East 86th Street and North Sheridan Road will begin on April 20, Tulsa County announced on Tuesday.
The improvements will include a widening to five lanes east and west, and to three lanes north and south. Traffic signals will also be installed to improve movement through the intersection.
The project is expected to take approximately five months with a three-phased approach, weather permitting. All date ranges given below are approximate.
Phase 1: April to mid-May
Construction of the traffic signal will begin with Phase 1 and is expected to be completed by mid-June. During Phase 1, 86th will be widened to the south. No detours are expected during this phase, although minor delays can be expected, especially when crews are crossing Sheridan. Through traffic will be maintained on 86th and Sheridan, but no turning traffic will be allowed from 86th onto southbound Sheridan. Northbound turning onto Sheridan will be permitted.
Phase 2: Mid-May to mid-July
During Phase 2, 86th will be widened to the north. Also, the north leg of the intersection (northbound Sheridan) will be improved. As such, the construction zone on a portion of Sheridan north of 86th will be closed during this phase. Detour routing will be placed to guide motorists around the north leg. Traffic from 86th onto southbound Sheridan will be permitted during this phase.
Phase 3: Mid-July to September
During Phase 3, the south leg of the intersection will be improved. As such, a portion of Sheridan south of 86th will be closed during this phase. Detour routing will be placed to guide motorists around the south leg. Necessary short-term closures of subdivision entrances along 86th will be required to facilitate construction activities during this phase. Efforts will be made to reopen them as soon as safely possible. Entrances along Sheridan will remain open throughout the project.